Speeding bus in Hyderabad mows down 52-year-old woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding bus belonging to a private travel agency, ran over a woman crossing the road at Nampally on Wednesday. The victim Yadi Bai (52) received severe injuries and died on the spot, said police. According to police, Yadi Bai, a resident of Nampally, works in the shops in Abids area located on the railway station road.

As the shops where she works are located on both sides of the road, she frequently crosses the road from one shop to another. On Wednesday too, when she was crossing the road from one shop to the other, a speeding bus hit her. She fell on the road and came under the wheels of the bus