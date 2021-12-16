STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three junkies who bonded on Clubhouse held in Hyderabad

The trio are residents of Humayun Nagar, Mehdipatnam and Alamsguda.

Published: 16th December 2021 10:03 AM

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three friends, include a female software employee, who met on the social audio app Clubhouse, were arrested with addictive substances LSD, weed, MDMA, Methamphetamine and LSD Bolt by Ghatkesar police on Wednesday.

The three accused Mohammed Zameer, Puli Ramya and Koukuntla Akhil became friends on Clubhouse when they started chatting on the topic ‘Doing Drugs’. The trio are residents of Humayun Nagar, Mehdipatnam and Alamsguda.

SIE Jangaiah said: “The three have been friends since approximately a year after meeting on Clubhouse. Soon they started meeting in person to discuss their occasional consumption of narcotics. Akhil travels to Goa frequently with regard to his business. He would fetch drugs from there and consume it in Hyderabad along with the duo.

Recently, the three friends met and planned to acquire some drugs for the New Year. This time, Zameer and Ramya went to Goa to buy the drugs. They were arrested while returning to Hyderabad and taken into custody.

