156 stones removed from man’s kidney in Hyderabad

This is the highest number of stones ever removed through laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery in the country.

Published: 17th December 2021 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 156 stones were removed from a 50-year-old patient at a kidney and urology hospital in the city. This is the highest number of stones ever removed through laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery in the country. 

What made the surgery even more challenging, apart from the high number of stones, was the fact that the kidney was ectopic, i.e., located closer to the abdomen, making the procedure riskier. 

“The patient might have been developing these stones for more than two years but never experienced any symptoms in the past. After assessing his health condition, we decided to take a laparoscopy and endoscopy route to extract the stones, instead of resorting to major surgery,” said Dr. V Chandra Mohan, Urologist & MD, Preeti Urology & Kidney Hospital.

