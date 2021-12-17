Fake raid at Hyderabad realtor’s house: Five arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the fake raid carried out at a realtor’s apartment in Gachibowli, sleuths with the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Madhapur arrested five persons, while four others are on the run, confirmed Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra.

The mastermind in the entire operation was identified as Marupadi Jashwanth, who was working as a collection boy for the realtor Subramaniam’s Bhuvanateja Real Estate Infra Projects in Punjagutta. The police said Jashwanth, who is currently absconding, had witnessed the huge monetary transactions in his employer’s account. He became greedy and convinced his friends to carry out a fake raid when the realtor wasn’t at his house, the police added.

The gang, impersonating CBI and I-T officials, raided flat no 110 on the 3rd floor of Orange County Community in Jayabheri Apartments on Monday afternoon. Five persons were on the spot while others involved in the act were helping to perform the raid.

“Jashwanth, while partying with his friends Sandeep Mohan and Aravind, spoke about his boss and his frequent inflow of money. Jashwanth, who hails from Krishna district was working with Subramaniam for four years. He counted on his friends from Rajamahendravaram and East Godavari of Andhra Pradesh by showing the endless possibilities of swindling valuables under the garb of a fake raid,” said Raveendra.

Took 3 months to plan

Jashwanth, after watching the Bollywood movie Special 26, planned the operation for three months and committed the act along with his friends on Monday.

Frequent visitor

Jashwanth, would visit Subramaniam’s apartment. One of the accused sat with the members in the hall, while the rest scanned the house. They found the locker keys and took 1.3 kg of gold and Rs 2 lakh in cash, out of which only Rs 20,000 was recovered.