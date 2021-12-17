Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao lauds NIMS for 742 kidney transplants since 2014

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) commemorated the occasion of completing 742 kidney transplants since the formation of Telangana in 2014. The number of transplants undertaken between 1989 and 2013 was only 649. Despite constraints during the pandemic, over 107 transplants took place.

“I congratulate NIMS for completing 1,398 kidney transplants since its inception. What makes this achievement even better is that of the 107 surgeries (that were carried out) this year, 90 were performed under the Aarogyasri scheme,” said T Harish Rao, Health Minister.