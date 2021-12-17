Laxman asks BJP's GHMC corporators to raise people’s issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National president of BJP’s OBC Morcha K Laxman has implored BJP corporators to raise the issues facing the common people and to expose the wrongdoings of TRS rule in the GHMC’s general body meeting scheduled on December 18.

Addressing the corporators on Thursday, he reminded them how loans amounting to Rs 4,500 crore were taken by the State government by putting properties in Hyderabad on a mortgage, for which interest to the tune of Rs 30 crore was being paid every month. He said that though the State government was supposed to allot Rs 10,000 crore to the GHMC for the past seven years, only Rs 350 crore was released till now. With a budget of Rs 5,600 crore and a deficit of Rs 4,500 crore which was increasing, and Rs 250 crore being spent only on salaries and interests on loans, he wondered how the GHMC could operate.

Wondering where property taxes, professional taxes, library cess and other taxes being collected were being spent, he said thousands of crores of Central funds which were given under the Hyderabad Smart City project were diverted to Karimnagar and Rs 300 crore from GHMC was diverted to bail out TSRTC.

He asked the corporators to expose how Basti Dawakhanas were being set up from the Centre’s National Health Mission funds. He said medicines and salaries for doctors were also being paid from those funds, but the State government was claiming credit for the same.

He has asked the corporators to raise the issues on STPs, solids waste management, 2BHK housing assurance, drainage system overhaul for which Rs 2,500 crore was released in the past, basic facilities in slums, shortage of staff in GHMC and other issues.

“If you raise your voice, the people will observe us. If the ruling party doesn’t respond, we will have to be prepared for a political fight,” he said.