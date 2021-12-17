RRR will boost Hyderabad growth: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is committed to taking up the Regional Ring Road (RRR) covering a length of 340 km beyond ORR, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has big plans for RRR which will soon be a reality, he said after inaugurating LED lights on the ORR from Kokapet to Shamshabad covering a length of 136 km at Patancheru Interchange, on Thursday evening. The RRR will further lead to the growth of the Hyderabad city in the future as well and attract more industries and investments to the State, he opined.

The HMDA provided LED illumination from Kokapet to Shamshabad at a cost of Rs 100.22 crore which includes O&M of seven years. Rama Rao also unveiled major facilities including Bloomberg Finance Lab, large Central Library, a sports arena spread on ten acres and a Hi-Tech Academic Block at Woxsen University in Sangareddy district.