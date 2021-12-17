Hyderabad: Sloshed MNC staffer jumps from 6th floor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old MNC employee, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the hostel building and died in the afternoon hours of Thursday. The deceased Surender Reddy, who was actually a teetotaler, had started drinking recently.

Circle Inspector N Tirupathi said, “Surender’s cousin also resides in the same hostel on the fifth floor invited him over for the booze party. Since it was his third time drinking, Surender drank neat vodka with his friends. As he was new to drinking, he could not handle the intoxication.” While drinking, the group members were having a casual conversation, which enraged Surender for no apparent reason, the CI added.

Angered by the conversation, Surender went upstairs to the terrace and jumped from there. His cousin who came looking for him found him lying dead on the ground. Surender had succumbed to his severe head and bleeding injuries.

The body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for carrying out the postmortem examination and his parents were informed. His cousin Hyderabad is helping shuttle the body to his native Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.