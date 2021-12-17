STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sloshed MNC staffer jumps from 6th floor

Angered by a conversation while partying, Surender, who started drinking very recently, went upstairs to the terrace and jumped from there.

Published: 17th December 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 29-year-old MNC employee, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the hostel building and died in the afternoon hours of Thursday. The deceased Surender Reddy, who was actually a teetotaler, had started drinking recently. 

Circle Inspector N Tirupathi said, “Surender’s cousin also resides in the same hostel on the fifth floor invited him over for the booze party. Since it was his third time drinking, Surender drank neat vodka with his friends. As he was new to drinking, he could not handle the intoxication.” While drinking, the group members were having a casual conversation, which enraged Surender for no apparent reason, the CI added.

Angered by the conversation, Surender went upstairs to the terrace and jumped from there. His cousin who came looking for him found him lying dead on the ground. Surender had succumbed to his severe head and bleeding injuries. 

The body was moved to Osmania General Hospital for carrying out the postmortem examination and his parents were informed. His cousin Hyderabad is helping shuttle the body to his native Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drunk Death
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp