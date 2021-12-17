Woof! MARS Petcare to invest Rs 500 crore in Hyderabad facility expansion 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pet food company MARS Petcare India signed an MoU with the Telangana government on Thursday for an expansion of its Hyderabad pet food factory. The firm will invest Rs 500 crore in India to keep up with the rising demand for manufactured pet food and to fuel Asia-wide exports.

In a meeting with the company’s representatives, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured them that the project would be considered for tailor-made incentives under the Mega Project category. The brownfield investment (leasing an existing production facility to launch a new production activity) will expand the plant’s capacity by adding a second dry extruder line.

Speaking about the MoU, Rama Rao said, “MARS Petcare has had a decade-long presence in Telangana with successful factory operations, and now we will support their brownfield expansion in our State. We are confident that their investments will generate jobs and catalyse progress in the region. We would also like to have raw material sourcing agreements with the State for their expansion and are looking at a partnership between Telangana State and Mars Petcare for best business and social progress outcomes.”

This investment is expected to contribute to the growth of the local community, create more employment and upskill local manpower. The company will hire 180 to 200 people in different roles and provide them with thorough onboarding and training.

In keeping with its focus on gender diversity, this will also mean significantly more jobs for women. It will also help in the growth of local businesses from where raw materials will be sourced.

Speaking about the expansion, Managing Director of MARS Petcare Ganesh Ramani said, “We started our first manufacturing plant in Hyderabad in 2008. In 2021, we gained market share and outpaced the category growth that is expected to be 35 per cent to 40 per cent. The expansion will help us keep up with India’s increasing demand and create jobs for the local population.”