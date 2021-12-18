Fireworks expected at physical meeting of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's general body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the TRS and BJP keen to flex their political muscles, fireworks are expected during the first physical general body meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the GHMC Council Hall on Saturday.

This would be the first physical general body meeting and would be held a year after the GHMC polls and the new elected body taking charge. A virtual meeting was held in June this year for budget approval.

The very fact that the BJP made major inroads in the GHMC and now has 47 corporators has piqued the interest of political enthusiasts, who are waiting to see how the meeting will proceed. Being the first meeting for the Mayor, how she handles the meeting will be keenly observed.

Meanwhile, heavy security arrangements are being made for the meeting in the wake of BJP corporators ransacking the Mayor's chamber a few days. The BJP's 47 corporators are likely to raise civic issues such as sanitation, roads, streetlights, CRMP roads, nalas and storm water drains and other issues concerning the people.

Of the 150 corporators, TRS has 56, BJP (47), MIM (44) and Congress (three). Already both TRS and BJP have held meetings for their corporators and given them adequate training on how to proceed at the meeting. Due to lack of a strong opposition the TRS-MIM friendship in the last council, the meetings were a smooth affair. There were instances where meetings ended within two to three hours.