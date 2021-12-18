Jubilee Hills residents protest against 'noisy', 'obscene' pub

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Locals of Jubilee Hills staged protests against a pub in the locality and demanded that the authorities relocate it away from the residential area. Residents alleged that the pub gives rise to nuisance in the area on a regular basis.

They complain that the loud music system in the pub continues till 2 am daily, which disturbs the residents. The obscene behaviour of the youth, who are also drunk, late at night is problematic on the young impressionable minds, residents allege. Moreover, people who come out from the pub litter the streets with empty bottles of alcohol and some even throw the bottles into the houses sometimes.

Locals said that in the past, rave parties and obscene dances were held in the pub. Many cases were also registered against it by the pub. Multiple complaints have been lodged by the locals in police stations but the police are not reacting to the complaints, they allege.

Musheerabad residents conduct referendum against wine shop

Residents of Musheerabad have adopted a unique way to oppose the wine shop in their locality. They conducted a referendum and set up three polling booths within 500 metres of the shop. Residents above the age of 18 took part in the referendum.

To ensure that no one takes the process lightly, the organisers were verifying the Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) before letting people cast their vote, while a mock polling officer was also appointed who was placing a mark on the voters after they had cast their votes.

The organisers had also prepared a list of genuine residents and were verifying it before allowing people to vote. The voting started at 8 am and continued for 12 hours. After polling, the ballot boxes were shifted to a strong room. The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

The residents are protesting against the wine shop allotted in a residential apartment situated opposite to the Gandhi Hospital and demand that the shop be relocated away from the premises as there is a threat to ladies and children living in the apartment.

As their representations went unheard, the residents came up with a unique idea to protest and conducted a referendum. They are planning to meet the officials of Prohibition and Excise Department and public representatives with the results of the referendum.