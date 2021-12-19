STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A woman killed, another injured when a speeding bike knocked them down on the outskirts of Hyderabad 

However, sources said the biker also received injuries in the accident. He fled from the spot fearing assault from passers-by, police said quoting eyewitnesses.

Published: 19th December 2021 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman died while another suffered serious injuries when a speeding bike knocked them down while they were crossing the road on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway,  at Batasingaram X roads of Abdullapumet on the city outskirts late on Saturday. 

The deceased has been identified as K Vijayashanti (35). E Archana (34), who suffered injuries is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The biker abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot soon after the accident, police said.

According to the police, the victims belong to Batasingaram and were working at Dilsukhnagar. On Saturday, after completing work, they were on their way home. They boarded an RTC bus at LB Nagar X roads and alighted near Batasingaram X roads. After getting down, while they were crossing the highway, the bike heading towards the city, hit them, resulting in the accident. 

The registration number of the bike revealed that the vehicle was registered in Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh. The biker had started the journey from Guntur. Further investigations are on.

TAGS
Biker Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway Batasingaram X roads Andhra Pradesh
