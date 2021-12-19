STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC’s ‘no scribe’ rule draws flak

On Saturday, Dec 18, the police blocked the entry of journalists into the press gallery for covering the first-ever GHMC council meeting.

Published: 19th December 2021 10:44 AM

GHMC

Representational Image (Photo | GHMC Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad For the first time in the history of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), journalists were deliberately kept away from covering the physical general body meeting of the newly elected body. On Saturday, the police blocked the entry of journalists into the press gallery for covering the first-ever GHMC council meeting.

Journalists, belonging to both print and electronic media houses, staged a sit-in at the council hall in the GHMC head office to protest against the adamant attitude of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. The restrictions were imposed by the Mayor fearing a backlash from corporators belonging to BJP, AIMIM, Congress and even the TRS, due to lack of developmental activities in their respective divisions. To cover up the failures of the government and to stay away from getting exposed in the public, the Mayor took a decision to bar the entry of reporters into the press gallery. Reportedly, the decision was taken as per the directions of a powerful TRS minister.

The protest of scribes that began at 10 am continued till 2 pm, with a hope that the Mayor or GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar would come and pacify the protesters. However, the adamant Mayor made no attempts to speak to the protesting reporters, even during their break time or when the proceeding was adjourned for a few minutes as there was a ruckus in the house.

When asked as to why the reporters were not allowed inside, officials refrained from giving proper answers. Though Opposition corporators raised the issue in the house, the Mayor failed to give a convincing reply.

