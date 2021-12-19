Telangana woos companies with EV, storage parks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government would begin allotting land in the ‘Electrical Vehicle Park’ coming up in Sitarampur village of Shahbad mandal in Rangareddy district to companies in two to three months, according to Sujai Karampuri, Director of Electronics, MD of T-Fiber and CEO of T-Works.

A 200-acre parcel of land has already been identified for the purpose. This initiative is aimed at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and would make Telangana the destination for electric vehicle manufacturing, Karampuri said.

Inaugurating the 12th edition of the two-day Electric Vehicles Expo at Hitex, Madhapur on Saturday, he said that Energy Storage Park at Divitipally in Mahabubnagar district would also be inaugurated to promote lithium-ion cell and battery manufacturing, solar cell and module assembly, and other new renewable energy-related manufacturing.

Inviting the industry leaders to make Hyderabad their manufacturing base for EVs, Karampuri spoke about the incentives being extended by the government to those who buy electric vehicles like two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, cars, buses and tractors, which include 100 per cent road tax exemption.

DV Ramakrishna Kumar, Project Director, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Co-rporation (TSREDC), said that Telangana was ahead in in terms of EV charging stations and that more than 9,000 electric vehicles have been registered in the state.

Describing the expo as the “need of the hour”, TSREDC GM GSV Prasad said that EV was a priority sector for the government and that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ministers were also using EVs. He said the manufacturing capacity of solar energy in Telangana had grown from 34 MW to 3,900 MW since it was commissioned. The EV Expo was earlier organised in Delhi and other parts of the country and is being organised for the first time in Hyderabad.