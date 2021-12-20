STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
32-year-old’s body found in open plot

The police said a woman, who allegedly had a close relationship with the deceased person, G Srinivas, along with her associates, killed him and dumped the body.

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 32-year-old man was found at an open plot in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday. The police said a woman, who allegedly had a close relationship with the deceased person, G Srinivas, along with her associates, killed him and dumped the body. Special teams have been deputed to nab the woman and her associates.

Srinivas developed a relationship with the accused woman after her husband passed away. They both hailed from Suryapet district and later migrated to Hyderabad. She would regularly ask Srinivas for money. However, in the recent past, they had started quarelling.

Police suspect that she wanted to end this ordeal, and thus, decided to kill him. She had asked Srinivas to come to her residence in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday to sort out differences.

