Addicts feel the guilt after fatal mishaps, says therapist

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While one can only try to empathise with the pain that families of accident victims, in most cases those responsible for the mishaps too go through bouts of remorse and guilt.

De-addiction therapist Devika Rani Kakarla is a psychologist who counsels alcohol addicts and those involved in fatal mishaps. She says that the accused often go through depression after the incident.

“While drinking is not illegal, we need to focus on the volume of liquor consumed and educate addicts about the threshold,” says the therapist.

“Most addicts are in denial. They genuinely believe that they can drive safely and hence venture out. In most cases, it is this denial that leads to tragedy,” she says.

Habitual drinkers resent rehabilitation and over time, kicking their addiction becomes harder for them. Many are not aware of the damage caused by alcohol addiction, the therapist says.

“Ninety per cent of the barflies fail to acknowledge that they are not in a stage to react swiftly since neurons slow down the thinking process. For them, liquor is only a mood enhancer, Devika Rani says.

It is only after the tragedy do they go through bouts of depression due to remorse and guilt, the therapist says.