Hunt on for missing constable in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable deputed to Mahankali police station in the city has gone missing. Following a complaint from constable Raagi Santosh’s wife Raagi Supriya, a missing case has been registered at Lallaguda station and a search operation has begun to trace him.

Santosh, a 2014 batch constable, was residing at Lalapet of Lallaguda along with his wife and two children. On the evening of December 15, he left home saying he was going to meet a friend, but did not return home. His wife waited for him till late night, but he did not turn up and both his mobile numbers were switched off.

On Saturday, she approached the police and lodged a missing complaint. She told the police that two years into their marriage, Santosh had started demanding money from her parents and was not taking proper care of them. The couple had frequent quarrels over debts. Often, he would avoid going to work. Santosh had not been going to work since November 6, 2021. However, he would still leave home every morning and return in the evening.

She initially suspected that Santosh might be addicted to alcohol and was meeting his friends. She told the cops that he had carried out several financial transactions with his friends. In the past too, Santosh went missing from home twice, but returned after a few days.