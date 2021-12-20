STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hunt on for missing constable in Hyderabad

Following a complaint from constable Raagi Santosh’s wife Raagi Supriya, a missing case has been registered at Lallaguda station and a search operation has begun to trace him.

Published: 20th December 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

missing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A constable deputed to Mahankali police station in the city has gone missing. Following a complaint from constable Raagi Santosh’s wife Raagi Supriya, a missing case has been registered at Lallaguda station and a search operation has begun to trace him.

Santosh, a 2014 batch constable, was residing at Lalapet of Lallaguda along with his wife and two children. On the evening of December 15, he left home saying he was going to meet a friend, but did not return home. His wife waited for him till late night, but he did not turn up and both his mobile numbers were switched off.

On Saturday, she approached the police and lodged a missing complaint. She told the police that two years into their marriage, Santosh had started demanding money from her parents and was not taking proper care of them. The couple had frequent quarrels over debts. Often, he would avoid going to work. Santosh had not been going to work since November 6, 2021. However, he would still leave home every morning and return in the evening.

She initially suspected that Santosh might be addicted to alcohol and was meeting his friends. She told the cops that he had carried out several financial transactions with his friends. In the past too, Santosh went missing from home twice, but returned after a few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police Hyderabad constable missing
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp