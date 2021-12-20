STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR faults PM’s selective empathy towards labourers

KTR also said that the Centre had coerced the States to bear the fares for Shramik trains.

Published: 20th December 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS working president KT Rama Rao shared a picture of the PM dining with construction workers in Varanasi on his Twitter account and asked as to why the Centre did not show any empathy towards thousands of migrant workers who had to walk all the way to their native areas during the lockdown.

Apart from the picture of the PM dining with construction workers who were a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, on December 13, the tweet also include images of migrant workers heading home during the lockdown. “Wonder where this love and empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres,” he tweeted.

“Whenever elections are close by, they dine with labourers. Otherwise, the labourers are just left to fend for themselves and to see live hell,” he further wrote in Telugu. KTR also said that the Centre had coerced the States to bear the fares for Shramik trains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana IT Minister PM Narendra Modi
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp