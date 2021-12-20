KTR faults PM’s selective empathy towards labourers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS working president KT Rama Rao shared a picture of the PM dining with construction workers in Varanasi on his Twitter account and asked as to why the Centre did not show any empathy towards thousands of migrant workers who had to walk all the way to their native areas during the lockdown.

Wonder where this love & empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres



In fact Govt of India coerced the states for train fares for shramik rails



ఎన్నికలు ఉంటే ఇలా.. కూలీలతో కలిసి భోజనం..లేకపోతే అలా.. వలస కూలీలను గాలికొదిలేసి, ప్రత్యక్ష నరకం pic.twitter.com/ycbozNXWtY — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 19, 2021

Apart from the picture of the PM dining with construction workers who were a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, on December 13, the tweet also include images of migrant workers heading home during the lockdown. “Wonder where this love and empathy was when millions of migrant workers were walking hundreds of kilometres,” he tweeted.

“Whenever elections are close by, they dine with labourers. Otherwise, the labourers are just left to fend for themselves and to see live hell,” he further wrote in Telugu. KTR also said that the Centre had coerced the States to bear the fares for Shramik trains.