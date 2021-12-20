Man dies in suspected drunken driving accident as Toyota rams into tree in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another suspected case of drunken driving, 30-year-old Balakrishna died in an accident at Petbasheerabad of Cyberabad commissionerate on the city's outskirts.

The Toyota Innova in which the victim along with his friends was travelling crashed into a bund-like area and rammed into a tree on the roadside.

Balakrishna who sat in the rear seat died on the spot while four others escaped with minor injuries.

Kiran who was driving the vehicle is on the run. Police suspect he was in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident.

One of the passengers was found to have a high alcohol intake, while two others tested negative. A hunt is on to nab Kiran, police said.

The accident occurred when Kiran failed to negotiate a curve and moved the vehicle straight, instead of taking a slight turn to the left, they added.