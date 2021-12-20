STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man gets three days in jail for fake call to cops claiming brother was murdered by parents

Police were shocked to know that no murder took place as claimed by Lalu and that he had made a fake call. Inquiries revealed that he made the call for fun and to check the readiness of the police.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Accused Banoth Lalu (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man from Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills, who had called police claiming that his elder brother was murdered by his parents, was sentenced to three days in prison after his complaint was found to be false.

On the night of December 17, Banoth Lalu, who works for a private firm, called up the police control room and informed them that his parents had killed his brother. The control room alerted the Banjara Hills police.

They swung into action and night patrol teams rushed to the spot first, followed by a night duty sub-inspector and then the inspector. The entire police team arrived at the spot in less than seven minutes in view of the gravity of the complaint.

However, they were shocked to know that no murder took place as claimed by Lalu and that he had made a fake call. Inquiries revealed that Lalu made the call for fun and also to check the readiness of the police force.

Police filed a case against Lalu and produced him before the court. The court examined the case and awarded three days imprisonment to him for misleading the police by giving false information and creating panic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hyderabad Banjara Hills false police complaint Hyderabad Police
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp