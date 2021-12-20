Man gets three days in jail for fake call to cops claiming brother was murdered by parents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man from Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills, who had called police claiming that his elder brother was murdered by his parents, was sentenced to three days in prison after his complaint was found to be false.

On the night of December 17, Banoth Lalu, who works for a private firm, called up the police control room and informed them that his parents had killed his brother. The control room alerted the Banjara Hills police.

They swung into action and night patrol teams rushed to the spot first, followed by a night duty sub-inspector and then the inspector. The entire police team arrived at the spot in less than seven minutes in view of the gravity of the complaint.

However, they were shocked to know that no murder took place as claimed by Lalu and that he had made a fake call. Inquiries revealed that Lalu made the call for fun and also to check the readiness of the police force.

Police filed a case against Lalu and produced him before the court. The court examined the case and awarded three days imprisonment to him for misleading the police by giving false information and creating panic.