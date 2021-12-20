STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spouses of 3 Hyderabad corporators held for gambling

The three husbands, after attending a wedding, had gathered at a resort where they were gambling.

cards, gambling

Image of cards used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Husbands of three corporators from Jawaharnagar were among seven persons caught for gambling by playing poker, at a resort in Cheeriyal during the wee hours of Sunday.

The three husbands, after attending a wedding, had gathered at a resort where they were gambling. On receiving a reliable tip-off, Keesara police along with Malkajgiri special operation team raided Rustic Vogue Resort falling under Keesara police limits.

Keesara CI Narender Goud said, “The seven accused reached the resort around 9:30 pm on Saturday night. Amongst the seven held, three are husbands of corporators, Kamilikar Rahul is the organiser and three others are businessmen.” The supervisor, Rahul, has recently started organising poker games, said the CI. Among the arrested persons are ninth division corporator Sharada’s husband Manohar Reddy, fourth division corporator M Nagarani’s husband Venkatesh Goud and third division corporator B Roja’s husband Srinivas. The three businessmen held are Burka Ramesh, Ande Suresh and Taduri Naresh.

All seven of them were arrested under the Gaming Act and are placed in Keesara police station. The police seized Rs 65,610, sets of playing cards and phones from the accused.

