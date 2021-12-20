STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winter turns harsh in Telangana

There is a possibility of minimum temperatures dropping to 5 degree Celsius in a few parts of the State.

Published: 20th December 2021

Winter, Cold, Delhi

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In wake of the north easterlies prevailing over the State, the nights have turned harsh while the mornings are chilly as winter intensifies its grip over Telangana.

Many parts of the State, particularly north Telangana, registered minimum temperatures in single- digit. Even in Hyderabad, parts like BHEL, Ramachandrapuram, Patancheru and Rajendranagar recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

There is a possibility of minimum temperatures dropping to 5 degrees Celsius in a few parts of the State. Minimum temperatures are likely to hover in the range of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in districts such as Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpal ly, Mancherial and Adilabad.

On Saturday night, Sangareddy recorded the lowest temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Vikarabad, (8.1 degrees Celsius), Rangareddy (8.5 degrees Celsius) and Nagarkurnool (9.3 degrees Celsius). Over the 24 hour-period in the Greater Hyderabad region, the lowest temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Rajendranagar and the highest maximum temperature of 32 degree Celsius recorded at Shapur Nagar.

Severe cold conditions in several parts

With the prevailing northeasterly wind over the State, minimum temperatures are expected to be 3 - 4 degree Celsius below normal over the northern and central districts with cold wave-like conditions in isolated pockets of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Rangareddy districts.

Despite the cold, the skies are expected to be clear, and mist or haze is likely to prevail only during the mornings. Surface winds are likely to be north-easterlies with wind speeds around 4-6 kmph.

