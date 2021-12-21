STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad man who cried murder ‘for fun’ gets 3-day jail

A 36-year-old man, Banoth Lalu, has been sentenced to three days in prison for falsely informing the police on Dial 100 stating that his elder brother had been murdered by his parents. 

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

A resident of Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills, Lalu called the Police Control Room on December 17, and informed that his parents had killed his brother. Night patrol teams swung into action and rushed to the spot first, followed by a night duty SI and then the Inspector. The entire police team arrived at the spot in less than seven minutes, in view of the gravity of the complaint.

However, they were shocked to know that no murder took place, as claimed by Lalu and further found that he had made a fake call. Inquiries revealed that Lalu placed the call “for fun” and also to check the readiness of the police force.

Police filed a case against Lalu and produced him in court. The court examined the case and sentenced him to three days in prison for misleading the police and creating panic.

