In Hyderabad, St Ann’s students demand relocation of proposed bar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students and teachers of St. Ann’s Degree & PG College for Women, Mallapur, on Monday, staged a protest near the institute demanding the relocation of a bar, which is reportedly being set up near the premises. Speaking to Express, lecturer Y Sucharita said a school is situated in the 100-metre vicinity of the proposed bar. She informed there are already five liquor shops in the 1.5 km-radius of the institute.

She said the setting up of bars near educational institutions is unlawful and the proposed establishment will be a threat to women. She demanded that the Prohibition and Excise Department officials relocate the bar. The students, who have been protesting for the past few weeks, had also used social media platforms to spread their message.

KTR to the rescue

Responding to one such tweet, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured them of help. Rama Rao said, “Excise commissioner was alerted to do the needful.”