MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tweets list of closed Secunderabad roads to Kishan Reddy 

HYDERABAD: After being requested by the Union Minister of Tourism G Kishan Reddy to furnish the list of those roads closed illegally within the Secunderabad Cantonment area, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao provided the list of roads to the Union Minister in a tweet.

‘‘You wanted me to furnish the list of roads closed illegally within the Secunderabad Cantonment Area. Here is the list. Hope you can do justice and ensure Local Military Authority (LMA) reopens all roads immediately for the benefit of millions of our citizens’’ Rama Rao tweeted on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The Minister said that 21 roads were closed illegally in the area by defence authorities, causing inconvenience to the residents. Rama Rao asked Kishan Reddy to reopen the roads, keeping public issues in mind.

He also retweeted a netizen’s appeal to reopen the roads stating that the closure of roads is causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The list of closed roads include Amherst Road, Burr Road, Lake Line Road, Yapral Road, Richardson Road, Byam Road, Empress Road, RA Lines Road and Mornington Road.