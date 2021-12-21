STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pastor killed in ORR mishap

A church pastor Charles Daniel, 40, died and his wife Hepsiba Sravanthi, 39, received severe injuries in an accident on the ORR at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A church pastor Charles Daniel, 40, died and his wife Hepsiba Sravanthi, 39, received severe injuries in an accident on the ORR at Rajendranagar on Monday morning, December 20, 2021. The couple were returning to the city, after paying their last respects to Daniel’s maternal aunt Grace David, who passed away in Sangareddy on Sunday. The car they were in, crashed into a truck from behind. 

The couple lived at Vanasthalipuram. On Sunday evening, they went to Sangareddy and started back on Monday. When they were near Exit No. 17 on the ORR, Daniel attempted to overtake a truck moving in the front, from the left and in the process, crashed into the truck. Daniel died on the spot, while his wife was shifted to a private hospital.

