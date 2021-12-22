All eyes on RNA marker to detect mood disorders

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Here’s some good news for psychiatrists that could make their jobs easier — a research team is developing a blood test that can detect mood disorders! The Indiana School of Medicine in the US has found that an RNA marker can diagnose whether or not a person is suffering from depression.

To break this concept down, CE speaks to the former president of the Indian Association of Private Psychiatry and director of Asha Bipolar Clinic, Asha Hospital — Dr. MS Reddy. He begins by saying that research in this direction has been on for more than four decades now and that it needs data that is even more concrete than this.

“Not just here in India, even in the best hospitals around the world, there is no specific biomarker that can detect depressive illness. Any success in this direction is great news,” he says.

To help us understand how the RNA marker will work, Dr. Reddy says, “There are different kinds of depressive mood disorders such as the melancholic or recurring depressive disorder. What the marker essentially is being made to do is identify when one is depressed and when one can get better. Certain tests do that already -- the dexamethasone suppression test is one of them, but its validity is still questionable.

Another study recently showed that the brain has a small structure called the Insula which responded well to drugs when its resting stage was high, and responded well to psychotherapy when its resting stage was low. But again, it can’t be taken at its face value,” he says.

One single research or study can do no good, the results have to be replicated in multiple centres and multiple patients, he opines. RNA plays an important role in the protein manufacture of the cell and its enzymatic reactions. It is almost like the DNA has the genetic code that is translated into a biochemical structure with the RNA. They carry the information inside the cell, and depending on that, certain proteins are manufactured in the cell, he explains.

Dr Reddy believes that the RNA marker would be of immense use to doctors treating people with mood disorders, but frowns on its availability in India. He says, “If the test becomes functional and does well in the West, it will take a while for it to reach India. It could be expensive in the beginning. There is a lot of genomic mapping regularly happening in India, just that more people have to go for it.”

He believes the RNA marker might take another 25 years to reach Indian and do well here, but until then, there are other ways to see if a person could be depressed. “One such biomarker is the detection of the sleep phases -- REM (Rapid Eye Movement) and NREM (Non-Rapid Eye Movement). This happens in cycles, the moment you go to sleep, the first REM stage comes after 30 or 60 minutes. In depressed patients, it has been found that their REM comes after longer periods, and this result has been fairly consistent in quite a few studies,” he says.

Mentioning the kinds of depression that one could detect through the RNA marker, Dr Reddy says major depression with melancholia, bipolar depression and psychotic depression are some that this test can catch.

He, however, flags the ethical issues related to this. “The moment someone takes my sample for genetic coding and genome analysis, there is so much genetic data that is exported through it, which is why there are a lot of regulations when it comes to genomic studies. For instance, when you carry out a genetic study, the report could show that the person is prone to a particular illness and people can access the reports and not give you a job, just because of the illness. These are the risks attached to such studies and bioethics come to blame for any such research.”