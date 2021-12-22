Early birds get the healthier worm

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Early to bed, early to rise, makes one healthy, wealthy and wise, they say. We were all happily wired to wake up early in the morning since our childhood, thanks to school. But as adults, we fail to continue with the habit. Lifestyle changes, stress that comes with our jobs and responsibilities keep us from being morning persons. But what if you were told that just starting your day early could help solve and even cure most of your problems?

Dr. J Harikishan, senior general physician, Kamineni Hospitals, says in the modern world, the concept of waking up in the morning has sadly become increasingly difficult: “There could be many valid reasons for this, however, even those, who have the opportunity, seem to be too lazy to get up early in the morning.

There are several benefits of waking up early in the morning that could make you want to change your lifestyle. It can lead to rapid development of intelligence. You can also get more benefits by doing physical activities like yoga, meditation and exercise. Not waking up early makes one skip these activities for the day. Such physical activity early in the morning is beneficial in improving mental health, physical balance, as well as improving memory problems and concentration.”

Waking up early during the cold winters can seem like even more of a task, but an activity practised over time can become a habit hard to break. Nutritionist Sushma, a chief dietician at Care hospitals in Banjara Hills, explains why morning walks are better than evening walks, “The air is less polluted. Other advantages are that you remain fit during the day, and strictly follow your diet. Morning walkers have an increased ability to complete their activities through the day.”