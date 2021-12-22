STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Early birds get the healthier worm

Early to bed, early to rise, makes one healthy, wealthy and wise, they say.

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Early morning, Early bird

Representational Image ( Photo by Abigail Wilson from Pexels)

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Early to bed, early to rise, makes one healthy, wealthy and wise, they say. We were all happily wired to wake up early in the morning since our childhood, thanks to school. But as adults, we fail to continue with the habit. Lifestyle changes, stress that comes with our jobs and responsibilities keep us from being morning persons. But what if you were told that just starting your day early could help solve and even cure most of your problems? 

Dr. J Harikishan, senior general physician, Kamineni Hospitals, says in the modern world, the concept of waking up in the morning has sadly become increasingly difficult: “There could be many valid reasons for this, however, even those, who have the opportunity, seem to be too lazy to get up early in the morning.

There are several benefits of waking up early in the morning that could make you want to change your lifestyle. It can lead to rapid development of intelligence. You can also get more benefits by doing physical activities like yoga, meditation and exercise. Not waking up early makes one skip these activities for the day. Such physical activity early in the morning is beneficial in improving mental health, physical balance, as well as improving memory problems and concentration.”

Waking up early during the cold winters can seem like even more of a task, but an activity practised over time can become a habit hard to break. Nutritionist Sushma, a chief dietician at Care hospitals in Banjara Hills, explains why morning walks are better than evening walks, “The air is less polluted. Other advantages are that you remain fit during the day, and strictly follow your diet. Morning walkers have an increased ability to complete their activities through the day.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lifestyle Waking up early
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp