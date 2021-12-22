STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Notorious criminal planning another murder arrested

The police said Farooq Ahmed had committed three murders in 2016. He also comm-itted robberies and extortions across Hyderabad.

Published: 22nd December 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested a realtor-turned-notorious criminal involved in murders, assaults, robberies and extortions from Shamshabad, and seized two country-made firearms and 44 live rounds from him. 

The accused, Mohd Farooq Ahmed, was detained under the PD Act for a year during 2018 and 2019. After coming out of prison, he procured two firearms from an Uttar Pradesh-based dealer and was planning to kill his rival Murtuza, as he suspected that Murtuza was planning to kill him, said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad zone.

The police said Farooq Ahmed had committed three murders in 2016. He also committed robberies and extortions across Hyderabad. After he came out of prison, he found that his opponent Murtuza was planning to kill him. Farooq decided that before Murtuza could make a move, he would kill Murutza. As per his plan, he purchased two weapons for Rs 35,000 each and 44 live rounds for Rs 300 each before he was nabbed.

