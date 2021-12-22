STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway staffer’s phone snatched in Hyderabad MMTS train

The victim, a resident of Lingampally, was on her way home after completing work and was travelling in the ladies compartment of the train.

Published: 22nd December 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS

Image of Hyderabad MMTS used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An unidentified offender snatched the mobile phone of a Centre for Railway Information Systems (IRIS) employee travelling in an MMTS train on Monday night. The incident happened at Borabanda railway station. Railway Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The victim, a resident of Lingampally, was on her way home after completing work and was travelling in the ladies compartment of the train. When the train arrived at Borabanda station, a man entered the compartment. When she questioned him about entering the ladies compartment, he did not respond. As the train started, he snatched her mobile phone and jumped off the train even before the train left the station. Special teams have been formed to nab the offender.

TAGS
Hyderabad MMTS mobile phone robbery
