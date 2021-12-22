STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Reading between the layers

At Kalakriti Art Gallery, symbolism and storytelling have come together through the language of brush strokes and layers of intricacy. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kalakriti Art Gallery

Exhibits at Kalakriti Art Gallery (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At Kalakriti Art Gallery, symbolism and storytelling have come together through the language of brush strokes and layers of intricacy. Two exhibits which are on display -- Myth, Memories and Marvelous Realities, and Lost and Found -- are a series of paintings made during the pandemic. A few abstract, a few intricate and a few illustrious, gallery owner Rekha Lahoti helps CE read between the hues. 

Myth, Memories and Marvelous Realities -- which features works by Amit Lodh, Balaji Ponna, Biplab Sarkar, Kiyomi Talaulicar, Laxmipriya Panigrahi, Muktinath Mondal, Raka Panda and Vijay Kumar — explores the fluidity of memory and its ability to rewrite itself over time to create variations in personal narratives. “Each of these artists and their unique approach leads to the creation of multi-faceted and layered story structures or narrative assemblages, which can also be read as personal mythology, alternative history or as a collection of untold stories,” says Rekha. 

The artworks visit contemporary dialogues, constructing macro-narratives through coding and accommodation of various micro-references. It has smaller, anecdotal narratives which, in turn, inform and enlarge the bigger picture.

On the other hand, Lost and Found is a visual journey through the art of Claire Iono, Dhruti Mahajan, Ishrath Humairah and Karishma Wadhwa. These are complex in composition, abstract, intense, spontaneous and deeply expressive. They are more ruminative, presenting large fields of colour that border on the sublime. “The works are a stunning mix of geometric abstraction and bio-morphic references.

They read like a rediscovered ancient treasure of totems and other sacred objects being among the most contemplative and entrancing. It is hard to miss how the general composition of these paintings is connected and in harmony with each other, despite being so different,” Rekha explains. 

All the works on display are for sale. 

Where: Kalakriti Art Gallery, Green Valley, Banjara Hills Road No. 4 

When: Till January 3, 11 am-10 pm 

What: Painting exhibition

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalakriti Art Gallery
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp