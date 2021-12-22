Village in Asifabad records 3.50C on coldest day  in 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several parts of the State recorded the lowest minimum temperatures of the season so far in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, as cold wave sweeps these areas. Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal of Kumrambheem Asifabad district recorded the lowest temperature in the State — a chilling 3.50C, followed by Sirpur in the same district which recorded 3.80C. A few parts of Adilabad district reported a minimum of 3.90C. The average minimum in Adilabad was 5.20C.

Apart from North Telangana, different parts of Greater Hyderabad also registered the lowest temperature of the season. During the last 24 hours in Hyderabad, the lowest temperature of 8.40C was recorded in Rajendranagar, followed by UoH (8.80C), BHEL (9.10C) and West Marredpally (9.50C)

Cold wave conditions are prevailing at a few places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts and are expected to continue for the next 48 hours.

According to the forecast, in Hyderabad, fog/mist is very likely to prevail during the morning hours. Surface winds are likely to be north-easterlies with wind speeds of around 4-6 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 270C and 110C, respectively.