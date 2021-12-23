STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2 held for harassing woman near Hyderabad pub

Two men were taken into custody for harassing a woman outside a pub in Jubilee Hills. 

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:04 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two men were taken into custody for harassing a woman outside a pub in Jubilee Hills.  The girl, along with a couple of friends, went to the pub on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills on Wednesday evening. The men who were also present in the same pub, were creating a nuisance that annoyed the girl. So the girl headed to the parking lot. 

According to the police, “The two men identified as Washid and Mohshin who are in their 30s and private employees came to pub with their driver. They created a scene in the pub and when the victim was about to leave, they verbally harassed the girl.” Acting on her complaint, police apprehended the duo and registered a case.

