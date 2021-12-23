STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another construction and demolition plant to be set up in Hyderabad

The third meeting of the GHMC standing committee was held on Wednesday, Dec 22.

Published: 23rd December 2021 09:55 AM

Construction and demolition waste plant

Construction and demolition waste plant (Representational Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that tenders will be called soon for setting up another Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant. He said an electronic weighbridge machine has been set up at every C&D plant. The third meeting of the GHMC standing committee was held on Wednesday. On the occasion, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that the development of link roads and junctions was given priority during the meeting.

