Another construction and demolition plant to be set up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that tenders will be called soon for setting up another Construction and Demolition (C&D) plant. He said an electronic weighbridge machine has been set up at every C&D plant. The third meeting of the GHMC standing committee was held on Wednesday. On the occasion, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said that the development of link roads and junctions was given priority during the meeting.