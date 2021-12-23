Back with a bang amid caution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: 2021 was an eventful year for art and culture in Hyderabad. Artists' and enthusiasts’ passion was too fierce to be held back by the pandemic. The year started with venues opening up slowly after a lull in 2020, and soon came the second wave. But Hyderabadis made the most of virtual events until things could get back to normal.

The biggest of art exhibitions were held, some specifically to help Covid-19 patients and a few others to pay tribute to those affected by the virus. Hope Kosmos by artist Manohar Chiluveru had celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Lakshmi Manchu paint to raise funds.

The State Gallery of Art in Madhapur had a busy calendar too. The best of dancers in the city and from across the country enthralled enthusiasts with their moves, inspiring and lifting spirits, at the Hyderabad Dance Festival which was a huge hit.

The biggest of stars and bands descended in the city to perform for the people of Hyderabad. Benny Dayal, Karsh Kale, Shaan, Lucky Ali, Thaikkudam Bridge, Agam, Prateek Kuhad and many others performed to full houses. The city’s own bands, too, made some noise at the swanky pubs in town. Not to forget, the Hyderabad International Jazz Festival held in the backdrop of the beautifully lit Qutb Shahi Tombs.

The city also hosted Deharadun’s literary fest, Valley of Words. Stand-up comedians too got their due, with a great lineup comprising Kunal Kamra, Prashasti Singh, Amit Tandon, Daniel Fernandes and Aakash Gupta performing here.

The biggest attraction has to be the Sunday Funday initiative at Tank Bund amid a carnival- like atmosphere. From flea markets to singing, beatboxing and dancing, weekends were something families eagerly looked forward to. The Hyderabad Queer Film Festival drew many crowds. Street artists took to the roads to voice out their passion and opinions. All in all, Hyderabad had art at its heart.

Music

ELECTRIFYING PERFORMANCES

One of Bollywood’s biggest playback singers Benny Dayal and musician, composer and percussionist Karsh Kale were in town. Benny also performed with his band Funktuation, setting the stage on fire. This gig marked the Badtameez Dil singer’s first performance in the city, which he said he had always looked forward to

FROM KERALA, WITH LOVE

Kerala-based multi-genre band Thaikkudam Bridge performed at Financial District and saw a jampacked venue with fans headbanging to their hit numbers.

A COLLAB YOU COULDN’T MISS

City-based classical fusion band Capricio collaborated with singer Chinmayi Sripada for a live concert at Rock Heights in Shilparamam in October. This was the first time that the band shared the stage with Chinmayi, and they were pumped about it. The performance was extra special as the set-list comprised

multi-lingual numbers with surprising twists

THE PRIDE OF TELUGUS

Pop and yodeling sensation Shanmukha Priya has been inspiring millions of young singers. With her

parents’ backing, the 18-year-old from Vizag has been on several music reality shows, the latest being Indian Idol season 12. She took Hyderabad by storm at various concerts in the city

JAZZING IT UP

Jazz aficionados in Hyderabad had a gala time witnessing some of the best bands from across India performing against the backdrop of the magnificent Qutb Shahi Tombs. The garden amphitheatre at

Deccan Park saw scores of Hyderabadis walk in to watch some bands play at the fourth edition of the

Hyderabad International Jazz Festival. The star of the night, however, was German Ambassador Walter J Lindner, who played the flute along with New Delhi-based The Revisit Project

HIP-‘HOPPIN’ THROUGH HYD

Rappers in Hyderabad took the art form to its roots and became more conscious with their content. Waseem, M Abishay and A Pramod Sehi Roy were a few who got recognised for their work.

IT WAS ALL ABOUT THE BASS

Global sensation and bass guitarist Mohini Dey was in the city to perform at Ravindra Bharathi. The last

time the virtuoso bass guitarist was in Hyderabad, she had shared the stage with another maestro, ‘the

guitar god’, Guthrie Govan

BREWING THE MASALA COFFEE

Screams, howls and applause filled Prism in Financial District as Kerala-based chart-topping Indie-folk band Masala Coffee took the stage this year. The band, which has been winning many hearts across the country over the years, belted out another hit number, Aaromole

Dance

THE BATHUKAMMA SONG

Academy Award winner AR Rahman, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and former MP

K Kavitha had collaborated to make Bathukamma extra special with video-song Allipoola Vennela

HYDERABAD’S ‘HIP’ HOP

From not knowing what hiphop is to organising some of the most intense and enthusiastic cyphers, Hyderabad’s street dancers made their presence felt this year. Popular dancers such as Ivan Iendl, Arun Aloysius, Swapnil Ex-T, Varun Dhopeshwarkar, Harsha Maheshwari, Akhil Mohan and Pranit Nair spoke at length about how far the hip-hop scene in the city has come! Conducting quality workshops and battles at different venues helped people get a better idea about this culture

DANCE SOCIALS

Dance is all about expressing oneself and can be a great stress buster to ease those tense muscles. But for those who are shy to shake a leg at social gatherings, the city hosted some dance socials to make things easier for them. Dance socials gained popularity in Hyderabad this year, with many hangouts hosting them. Tango, salsa, belly dancing — name it and you found a dance social of your choice happening somewhere or the other in the city. Also, during the lockdown, social media was flooded with short videos of people trying to show off their moves. Dance lessons went online

COMEDY WENT VIRTUAL

As the world was slowly adjusting to the new normal, theatres, cafes and restaurants had reopened and saw a good turnout. But, like most events, stand-up comedy had to go virtual for a few months. Open

mics, which once hosted large crowds, were held with a restricted audience to ensure people’s safety. Comedians and organisers believed in spreading laughter but not at the cost of risking lives

Art

HOPE KOSMOS

Abstract artist Manohar Chiluveru held the ‘Hope Kosmos’ Art Project as a tribute to those affected by Covid-19. The event was attended and endorsed by the likes of Tollywood film producer Allu Aravind, his son, actor and producer Allu Bobby, fashion designer Shilpa Reddy, actor Samantha, Shrishti Art Gallery owner Lakshmi Nambiar and philanthropist Sudha Reddy, among others

CAPTURING THROUGH TIME

Every year, Hyderabad organises the Indian Photo Festival, hosting talent from across the globe not only to showcase their works but also to teach budding shutterbugs the tricks of the trade. The man behind India’s longest-running international photography festival which entered its seventh year in 2021, Aquin Mathews, has been making photography accessible by taking it to audiences afar

TAKING GANDHI BEYOND INDIA

After curating the Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museums in Hyderabad, Delhi, Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg, speaker-curator Birad Yajnik had a similar engagement in Kazakhstan. Over the last decade, he and his team have covered five continents, 15 countries and 29 cities, with over 100 events that are aimed to enlighten people about Bapu

STREET ART FLEW HIGH

A mural of fictional character Sergio Marquina (The Professor) from Money Heist was a head-turner near the Necklace Road MMTS station. The artist behind this was Ranjit Dahiya, who painted another mural near the Ameerpet Metro station

The year started with venues opening up slowly after a lull in 2020, and soon came the second wave. but, hyderabadis made the most of virtual events until things could get back to normal towards the later half of 2021