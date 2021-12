By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five litres of hash oil was seized and three peddlers from Khammam including one Armed Reserve constable were arrested under Rachakonda Commissionerate on Wednesday.

The hash oil was procured by the peddlers from Andhra Pradesh. The trio had halted at a school in Hayathnagar when police teams from LB Nagar and Hayathnagar police nabbed them. Their car, the hash oil and cash of Rs 20 lakh were seized from them.