STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Drunken driving claimed 18 lives in 2021

More than six per cent of deaths in road accidents in the year 2021 were due to drunken driving.

Published: 23rd December 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

drunken driving, drinking and driving

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than six per cent of deaths in road accidents in the year 2021 were due to drunken driving. During the year, 25,453 drunken driving cases were booked and 206 persons were sent to prison. 

A total of Rs 10.49 crore was collected from the drunken drivers in the form of fines. Overall, 278 persons lost their lives in road accidents during the year of which 18 deaths were due to drunken driving, said Vijay Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic). On a whole, 70,03,012 cases have been registered across the city, for various traffic violations. Major causes of accidents have been found to be speeding.

Rs 10.49 crore collected

Among the drunken driving cases, 10,109 cases have been charge-sheeted in the court and Rs 10,49,61,000 collected from the drunken drivers by the courts. Driving licenses of 25 persons have also been suspended.

Pedestrian deaths

With 77 deaths, deaths of pedestrians accounted for the major portion of road accidents in the city. Riding without a helmet was a major traffic violation observed, followed by triple riding. More than 90,000 cases were registered for racing and speeding on the city roads. Data shows that 3,418 minors were caught driving and 35,425 people were caught using mobile phones while driving.

Eleven traffic personnel who were on duty were injured in road accidents and 14 incidents of traffic personnel being assaulted or their duties obstructed were also reported this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident deaths Drunk and drive Hyderabad Traffic Commissioner
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp