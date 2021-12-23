Drunken driving claimed 18 lives in 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than six per cent of deaths in road accidents in the year 2021 were due to drunken driving. During the year, 25,453 drunken driving cases were booked and 206 persons were sent to prison.

A total of Rs 10.49 crore was collected from the drunken drivers in the form of fines. Overall, 278 persons lost their lives in road accidents during the year of which 18 deaths were due to drunken driving, said Vijay Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic). On a whole, 70,03,012 cases have been registered across the city, for various traffic violations. Major causes of accidents have been found to be speeding.

Rs 10.49 crore collected

Among the drunken driving cases, 10,109 cases have been charge-sheeted in the court and Rs 10,49,61,000 collected from the drunken drivers by the courts. Driving licenses of 25 persons have also been suspended.

Pedestrian deaths

With 77 deaths, deaths of pedestrians accounted for the major portion of road accidents in the city. Riding without a helmet was a major traffic violation observed, followed by triple riding. More than 90,000 cases were registered for racing and speeding on the city roads. Data shows that 3,418 minors were caught driving and 35,425 people were caught using mobile phones while driving.

Eleven traffic personnel who were on duty were injured in road accidents and 14 incidents of traffic personnel being assaulted or their duties obstructed were also reported this year.