Ola & Uber cabbies firm, say no to airport rides over low fares

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing campaign to press their demand that the State government rationalise cab fares in accordance with earlier orders, Ola and Uber drivers are sticking to their guns and have chosen to reject distant bookings like Hyderabad Airport for now.

They emphasised that the fares remain very low when compared to app-based autos and somewhere close to app-based bike services, which according to them is “injustice”, given the rising fuel prices.

“If GO MS No 61 and 66 (2016) are implemented and adjusted to the current fuel prices, we would be able to get around Rs 17 per km, currently it is being charged Rs 11-12,” said Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT).

Sharing a screenshot of an online booking with Express, he pointed out how Ola and Uber cab fares are too low. Meanwhile, Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggrawal on Monday tried to fix the issue.

“We are taking steps to fix this industry-wide issue. Old drivers will now see an approximate drop location and payment mode before accepting a ride,” he tweeted.

Earlier, to ease the problem, airport authorities announced partnering with three other cab service operators.