Shut out troll toxicity with grace

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a strong woman who knows just how to deal with people that try and put her down. Recently, a Twitter user trolled her over her divorce, saying: “@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second hand item who has 50 crores tax free money robbed from a gentleman! (sic).”

But, all that the actor did was post this: “Kamarali Dukandar God bless your soul (sic).”

That was it! She shut out the troll’s toxicity with utmost grace and netizens fell in love with her all over again.

Proactive, malicious and deliberate attempts to get someone down by making them insecure is nothing but trolling. We all have insecurities, we all get trolled. But, the way we deal with trolls makes a lot of difference — which is exactly what Samantha has showed the world, once again.

“It’s really hard for people who have to deal with trolling. But, for trollers, it is like, ‘I am anonymous and I can say whatever I want, without having to deal with the consequences’. It’s important to remember that getting trolled is not entirely in one’s control. It’s the trolls who are more insecure. They put people down to feel better about themselves,” says Dr. Diana Monteiro, psychologist and founder of Hyderabad Academy of Psychology.

Dr. Diana urges people to learn to ignore such behaviour, and if they must respond, it should be done gracefully. “Trolls want to rile people up, they want them to argue and engage with them. But, this is exactly what one should avoid doing.

We should learn to ignore. If we choose to respond, we must do it with grace. Just make sure not to be a part of the argument,” she says. Content creator and entrepreneur Jane Serena, who has 28,000 followers on Instagram, is not new to dealing with trolls. “We all are insecure in some way or the other, and the trolls know it. As a content creator, I get criticism, which I appreciate. But, I also get trolled pretty often. I don’t usually respond, which makes the troll angry.

Most of the time, they end up deleting their comments or posts,” she says. Influencer and model Akhila G believes that ignorance is bliss when it comes to dealing with trolls. “Sometimes, I feel terrible, I contact my friends and tell them about these certain comments that people post. It takes a lot of thinking to frame a reply that does not propagate further communication. I have learned to deal with trolls over the years and now, I feel that I can handle them with ease. The key is to say something that does not promote conflict. Sometimes, I just reply with an emoji and it all stops,” she says.

Cyber security expert NS Ramnath, who co-authored ‘The Aadhaar Effect’, helps us understand the psyche of trolls. “Most trolls stay anonymous because they don’t want to feel the shame that comes after they are done trolling someone. But, if they cross the limit and make you feel insecure, you must contact police for help. Most trolls, although they think they are anonymous, are very much traceable. It is our right to feel safe on the Internet and yet be open to criticism. But if it is beyond criticism and ends up attacking your personal space, it is wrong and has to be dealt with law,” he says.

Dealing with trolls

Don’t give them what they want

They want you to be angry and responsive. If you respond you give them a chance to troll you again and further

Keep a record

Most of the times, trolls have an option to delete what they have said. Sometimes, they delete the comment or message after you respond. So, keep a screenshot. it will also serve as proof

Report or block them

Sometimes, trolls repeatedly behave the same way. They post the same comments everywhere. In this case, it is better to block them

IF YOU CHOOSE TO RESPOND, DO IT WITH GRACE