Dogs found feeding on stillborn in Cyberabad's Alwal

HYDERABAD: The body of a stillborn child was found in Macha Bolarum of Alwal under Cyberabad commissionerate on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Locals who noticed stray dogs feeding on the body, shooed them away and alerted police. A Gangadhar, Inspector, Alwal said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. “We are verifying CCTVs and also checking with nearby hospitals for clues about who could have abandoned the body,” he said. On Thursday morning, locals saw stray dogs with some flesh. They were shocked at the sight of the body the dogs were carrying.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul Gandhi
Four years, four defeats later, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur confident of turnaround in election year
Uttar Pradesh girl gang-raped in moving car by Insta friend
Ex-Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar quits TMC months after joining it; dubs it as 'communal' party
Kerala political murders: Police to book social media admins spreading hate
Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar anguished over private varsities' chancellors, VCs skipping meeting at Raj Bhavan