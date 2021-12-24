Dogs found feeding on stillborn in Cyberabad's Alwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a stillborn child was found in Macha Bolarum of Alwal under Cyberabad commissionerate on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Locals who noticed stray dogs feeding on the body, shooed them away and alerted police. A Gangadhar, Inspector, Alwal said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for a post-mortem. “We are verifying CCTVs and also checking with nearby hospitals for clues about who could have abandoned the body,” he said. On Thursday morning, locals saw stray dogs with some flesh. They were shocked at the sight of the body the dogs were carrying.