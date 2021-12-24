Hyderabad engineering college student jumps to his death

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering student was found dead on the premises of VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology campus hostel at Bachupally of Cyberabad commissionerate, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, where he was pursuing his first year in engineering.

Police said the boy Shivanagu (18) jumped from the hostel building and died by suicide. They also recovered a note purportedly written by the boy.

The note read that he wanted to end his life on several occasions while he was in school but could not do so. He also apologised to his sister for ‘being rude’ to her. Police recovered the note and his mobile from the hotel room.

Meanwhile, members of student organisations protested outside the hostel, demanding action against the college management, alleging that Shivanagu took his life due to harassment. They also damaged flower pots and other furniture at the campus. Police had to resort to a mild lathicharge to disperse them.

It is clear from the CC cameras in the hostel that around 6.30 am he left his room and went to the terrace, from where he jumped. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. His parents are also clueless about it.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)