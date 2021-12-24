STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad's Nehru Zoo Park gets new ISO certification

The certificate for quality has been given for the zoo’s efforts in environmental management systems. 

Published: 24th December 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

The wild dogs that were brought to Nehru Zoological Park from Pilikula Zoo in Mangalore, Karnataka, on Thursday.

The wild dogs that were brought to Nehru Zoological Park from Pilikula Zoo in Mangalore, Karnataka, on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nehru Zoo has become the first Zoo Park in the country to receive ISO 9001-2015 Certification in the year 2020-21 for Conservation of Wild Animal Species and ISO 14001: 2015 for promotion of Environmental Activities. 

The distinction was handed over to the Minister for Forest and Environment A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The certificate for quality has been given for the zoo’s efforts in environmental management systems. 

After handing over of this certification, the Minister also inaugurated the new aviary complex built in 17,500 square feet space with 36 enclosures which will be home to nearly 680 birds from 60 different species. It has been built at the cost of `1.33 crore.

The Nehru Zoo has now also received two pairs of Indian Wild Dogs who were released into their enclosures on Thursday. These wild dogs also known as Dhols or Cuon Alpinus were received from Pilikula Zoo in Mangalore, Karnataka as part of an exchange programme. 

