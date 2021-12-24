STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jilted man burns former lover to death in Hyderabad

The deceased, Venkatalakshmi, worked as a contract sweeper at ESI Hospital in Nacharam while her partner, Venkateshwarlu, 55, worked at a textile shop. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old woman was burnt to death by her former live-in partner in Kukatpally police limits on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The deceased, Venkatalakshmi, worked as a contract sweeper at ESI Hospital in Nacharam while her partner, Venkateshwarlu, 55, worked at a textile shop. Kukatpally SI S Suresh said the duo stayed together for eight years but separated three years ago due to frequent disputes breaking out between them. The deceased moved to Kukatpally to stay with her son, a private employee, which made Venkateshwarlu angry. He would often visit her and they would quarrel.

The SI said, “Venkateshwarlu called the deceased on Wednesday evening, but she did not answer his call, making him furious. He then went to her house and poured kerosene over her as well as on himself, and set both himself and the woman on fire. Venkatalakshmi died on the spot while Venkateshwarlu was moved to Osmania Hospital and has suffered 80 per cent burns.”

