MEIL at forefront in helping patients: Telangana Minister Harish Rao

The facility has 18 rooms built on a 10,000 sqft space and has eight rooms on the ground floor and 10 on the first floor with dedicated rooms for surgeries.

Health Minister T Harish Rao inspects the ICU ward after inaugurating it at the Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital. Also seen is MEIL director P Sudha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated an Operation Theatre (OT) complex at the Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital on Thursday. The OT complex was donated by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). The facility has 18 rooms built on a 10,000 sqft space and has eight rooms on the ground floor and 10 on the first floor with dedicated rooms for orthopaedic, gynaecological, cosmetological and ophthalmological surgeries. Apart from this, two special beds in post-operative recovery wards were also provided.

Speaking at the inauguration, Harish Rao said, “MEIL has been at the forefront in providing relief to the patients and their kin through several programmes. MEIL has also donated an oncology facility at the NIMS and has been feeding the patients and their caretakers at several hospitals.”  

He also appreciated MEIL’s oxygen initiative during the second wave of Covid-19. The OT complex donated as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility programme by the firm was monitored by MEIL Directors P Rama Reddy, P Sudha Reddy and P Ravi Reddy, who were also present during the inauguration.

Ryots to get Rythu Bandhu amounts from Dec 28: Harish

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the government would deposit Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers’ accounts for this Rabi season from December 28. 

The Minister was speaking at an event at the University of Horticulture in Gajwel constituency. He said the government had provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 crore to farmers under crop assistance.

