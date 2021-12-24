STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Migrant gets life term for rape of minor in Hyderabad

A 39-year-old migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh, accused of raping his 7-year-old neighbour at Banjara Hills in 2012, was awarded rigorous imprisonment for life on Thursday. 

Published: 24th December 2021 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh, accused of raping his 7-year-old neighbour at Banjara Hills in 2012, was awarded rigorous imprisonment for life on Thursday, December. 

Judge B Srinivas Rao at the Special Sessions Court for fast track trials of atrocities against women in the city delivered the judgement and fined the accused for Rs 50,000. 

Evidence given by the girl identified the accused and also explained how he had assaulted and threatened her. This, combined with medical, scientific, technical and circumstantial evidence, led to the conviction.

The victim’s family and the accused worked as daily wage labourers. When her parents weren’t home, the girl went to a nearby construction site to play. The accused noticed her, took her into the under-construction building, threatened and raped her. He warned her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Banjara Hills POCSO
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp