Migrant gets life term for rape of minor in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh, accused of raping his 7-year-old neighbour at Banjara Hills in 2012, was awarded rigorous imprisonment for life on Thursday, December.

Judge B Srinivas Rao at the Special Sessions Court for fast track trials of atrocities against women in the city delivered the judgement and fined the accused for Rs 50,000.

Evidence given by the girl identified the accused and also explained how he had assaulted and threatened her. This, combined with medical, scientific, technical and circumstantial evidence, led to the conviction.

The victim’s family and the accused worked as daily wage labourers. When her parents weren’t home, the girl went to a nearby construction site to play. The accused noticed her, took her into the under-construction building, threatened and raped her. He warned her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident.