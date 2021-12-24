Missing man’s decapitated body found in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decapitated body of a 42-year-old realtor from Nalgonda, who had been missing for over a month, was exhumed on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

The case was detected after police picked up the two suspects and they admitted to having killed N Srinivas. The accused also confessed to removing his head from his torso and burying different parts of his body in Adibatla under Rachakonda commissionerate.

Srinivas had earlier lent some money to one of the accused Brahmachari, but he could not repay the amount. The deceased would pester him to pay him back. Enraged by this, Brahmachari reportedly killed Srinivas and to do away with evidence, severed the head and buried it.