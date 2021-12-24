STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police trace 3-yr-old who went missing in Secunderabad

Soon after learning about the incident, police had deputed special teams who went through CCTV footage for clues.

Published: 24th December 2021 10:04 AM

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Massive search operations launched by the police officials yielded good results when they managed to trace a three-year-old girl N Keerthana, who was kidnapped from her home at Regimental Bazar in Secunderabad on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Soon after learning about the incident, police had deputed special teams who went through CCTV footage for clues.

The girl lives with her parents N Srinivas, Uma and her elder brother N Tharun. On Thursday afternoon, she was playing at her home. Her mother Uma told that Tharun had just returned home from school and she went into the kitchen to feed him lunch. A couple of minutes later when she came into the room, she noticed Keerthana stepping out. She immediately rushed down and searched but could not find the child. She also searched in other houses, but in vain. She was reunited with her parents later in the day. Reportedly, the kidnappers are known to the family members of the victim.

