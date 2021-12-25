STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27-year-old Hyderabadi scribe dies as lorry rams bike

Begumpet CI P Srinivas Rao said the incident took place at 6.50 am in front of the Women’s College bus stop opposite Hyderabad Public School.

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old staffer of a Telugu newspaper died in a road accident in Begumpet when a lorry driver hit the former’s two-wheeler from the rear end. The deceased, O Madhusudan, was a sub-editor on the web desk with the vernacular daily whose office is located in Film Nagar. 

Begumpet CI P Srinivas Rao said the incident took place at 6.50 am in front of the Women’s College bus stop opposite Hyderabad Public School. “We approached the spot after receiving a Dial 100 complaint. 

Two eye-witnesses said the accident was caused by the lorry driver’s rash driving. CCTV footage of a store close to the accident spot was collected and verified. It shows the distance between the two-wheeler and the lorry as 10 metres. “We are trying to find out if Madhusudan was trying to slow the bike and the lorry knocked him down from the rear side.”

After the incident, the driver fled from the spot and left the lorry behind. The CI added that the lorry has a Rajasthan licence plate. “The lorry was empty but we presume that the driver unloaded the lorry and was heading to collect another load before going back to Rajasthan. The owner of the vehicle has been identified and a case under negligent and rash driving is booked against the driver and notices were sent to the owner.” 

The ongoing laying of new roads has been taking place since a week or more starting from St John’s signal in Secunderabad to Begumpet flyover. The CI said, “A machine crushed the road at night and another machine lays a new road in the morning hours. The road that was crushed brought stones to the crust level. This is why movement of vehicles too slowed down.”

It is suspected that when Madhusudan tried to slow down his two-wheeler, the lorry driver who was driving rashly on the main road, knocked him down. 

