Book | Understanding the real Balu

HYDERABAD: It’s never easy pinning down a legend in the name of a biography. However, when the writer happens to be a devotee, not just a fan, of the legend, the book imbibes a certain ‘straight-from-the-heart’ quality. That’s the flavour of ‘Padma-Vibhushan SPB, A multifaceted Musical Legend’ penned by Bhaskarini Satya Jagadeesh. The 372-page book, which compiles the life of India’s most celebrated singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, is an easy-breezy read that opens up unknown chapters — some profound and some hilarious — of his life.

Written in first person, the book by Jagadeesh, a retired cop, starts off with becoming the most ardent fan of the Gaana Gandharva. It’s not just Balu’s accomplishments — having sung 40,000 songs in over half a dozen languages — but also his humility, his gratitude towards his gurus and fans, his sharp sense of humour, and his generosity in giving back to society through fundraising concerts that make him the legend. The book shines a light on these facets.

Did you know that Balu considered his milkman Arumugam, who often called him Palu instead of Balu, as his first Tamil tutor? Or that when rodents had a field day on the dais just before a live concert, he broke the ice by quipping that they must’ve mistaken him (because of his rotund figure) to be Lord Ganesha and came to pay their respect? Balu’s singing prowess has always been out there in the open. He was the undisputed king of Indian playback.

“However, there are many sterling qualities in him that must be talked about. It is never a person’s talent alone, but the overall personality that makes him the legend among the stars,” writes Jagadeesh. The one paragraph about Balu answering the infamous allegation that he monopolised playback singing and prevented other singers from getting opportunities has been beautifully put together in the book. This page sums up the singer’s core values, endearing him to all of us.

The Telugu book translated into English in 2021 by Bhupathi Sainath, Bhupathi Krishna Kumar and Cheenepalle Sravan Sreechand is by Madhuram Publications, Hyderabad. Jagadeesh believes the book to be a self-help book that motivates youngsters to set their sights high and slog for it ethically.

It is a veritable mix of Balu’s milestones in his life, how he achieved them, anecdotes, classic black and white photographs from the 60s and 70s, and musical and acting legends recounting their encounters with the late singer. The book has glimpses from his life under quick side headlines. So, you can read any page and still not miss the continuity. Overall, a charming book on perhaps the most accomplished singers to walk the earth.

Author’s first encounter with Balu

The author has been a fan of the singer since he was five. It was one of his encounters with the singer where the author got into an argument with Balu about Ghantasala being the greatest singer of all time. This eventually turned out to be an endearing episode, leading to the author proposing a book on him. When Jagadeesh sought Balu’s permission to write the book on his life, the latter said his life was an open book and that he was free to write it without his permission. Jagadeesh went ahead and put together the comprehensive book