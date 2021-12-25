By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is bustling with Christmas cheer and it’s evident at all venues and hangouts across the city. Check out what’s happening in town this weekend

Brunch time

Stop by at Novotel for a ‘Very Merry Brunch’ and ‘Boxing Day Brunch’ which promise to be extravagant affairs with Christmas-themed foods and other fun-filled activities. Dig into some local and international dishes at a range of live cooking stations, with carved meats, fresh food and much more.

When: Very Merry Brunch on Saturday, noon onwards

Very Merry Brunch on Saturday, noon onwards Boxing Day Brunch on Sunday, noon onwards

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Live music

Boost up the party vibes this Christmas with live music by Kapoow. Bring along friends and family to enjoy the most exciting evenings of the year.

When: Saturday, 8 pm onwards

Saturday, 8 pm onwards Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City

Pearl tree

Check out this larger-than-life Christmas tree made of 35,000 pearls. Named ‘Christmas Pearl Tree’, it is a glittering visual treat you should not miss this weekend.

Where: Radisson Hitech City

Groove to some techno

The Afterlife heavyweights Woo York return to Block 22 this Christmas for the next edition on Transitions. Grove to the Ukrainian duo’s powerful, driving, dark yet sophisticated sound with a unique live performance of underground, electronic music.